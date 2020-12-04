Episode 108: A Post-Election Litigation Update

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss where election results stand in GA, Barr’s special council appointment, and much more.
Yes, Trump Can Pardon Himself and His Family
Even though the election has ended, the controversies will not. With Michael Flynn now in the rear-view mirror, President Trump reportedly is considering issuing pardons to his children (Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka), his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and even Rudy Giuliani, though none have been charged with a ... Read More
Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Donated to Democrats for Years
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood voted for and donated to Democratic candidates for years, including to former president Barack Obama and Senator David Perdue's (R., Ga.) 2014 opponent, according to Georgia state records reviewed by Breitbart News. Wood is currently supporting Trump's efforts to combat the results ... Read More
Can Joe Biden Pardon Himself?
John Yoo argues that once he’s president, he can. He mentions the contrary possibility that the pardon power mentioned in the Constitution was understood to refer to a power to pardon someone other than the pardoner. He does not, however, defeat this possibility. He stacks the deck by presenting the argument ... Read More
House Passes Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana at Federal Level
The House on Friday passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, the first time either legislative chamber has passed a measure to do so. The lower chamber voted 228-to-164 to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which aims to "address the devastating injustices ... Read More
Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Business Insider, Daily Beast Politicize Death of S.D. Governor’s Grandmother
The Daily Beast and Business Insider tried to spin the nursing home death of Kristi Noem’s 98-year-old grandmother into a political hitjob, despite the fact that the death was not COVID-related and the nursing home enacted strict protocols for visitors. “Shameful,” was the reaction of Noem’s policy ... Read More
The Post-Election Madness Gets Worse
On the menu today: Two lawyers who aren’t formally on the president’s legal team but who keep filing lawsuits on his behalf tell Georgia Republicans to not vote in the Senate runoffs; Michael Flynn endorses a call for “limited martial law” and a “re-vote” of the presidential election; and the ... Read More
Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Ethiopia, A One-Year-Old Dies in D.C., Archbishop Chaput on Biden and Communion & More (December 4, 2020)
(1) Washington Post: 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan is the latest victim of gun violence in D.C. as homicides hit a 15-year high Dozens of mourners gathered Thursday night in the block where Carmelo was killed. They offered prayers for his family and for other families that have lost loved ones to gun violence, the ... Read More
