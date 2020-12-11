Episode 109: Texas vs. Everyone

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the the Texas filing, what’s going on with Hunter Biden, and much more.
Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Detroit Police Says No Weapons Seen at Protest Outside Michigan Secretary of State’s Home
The Detroit Police Department said Thursday that officers who responded to a protest Saturday night outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home did not see any protesters carrying weapons, contradicting Benson's claims that dozens of armed demonstrators congregated outside her residence. "I ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Texas’s Frivolous Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Election in Four Other States
The first thing to notice about Texas’s desperation lawsuit, which seeks to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, is what does not appear on the front page: the name of the state’s solicitor general, Kyle Hawkins. The lawsuit is brought against four other states -- Pennsylvania, Georgia, ... Read More
Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report
Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report. One investigation surfaced this week after federal ... Read More
The Glory of Trump’s Judges
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
‘A Dangerous Violation of Federalism’
Conservative Texas GOP congressman Chip Roy rips Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s lawsuit attempting to overturn the election results in four key battleground states: https://twitter.com/chiproytx/status/1337090009787211777 Andy McCarthy picked apart the lawsuit here. Today, 106 House Republicans ... Read More
Senate Passes Defense Bill by Veto-Proof Margin Despite Trump Opposition
The Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday despite President Trump's threat to veto the legislation once it arrives at the White House. The bill was approved by a veto-proof margin of 84-16. On Tuesday the House passed the NDAA by a similar margin of over 80 percent of its members, with ... Read More
Biden at Last Presidential Debate: ‘My Son Has Not Made Money’ from China
Today’s headline at CNN: “Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China.” CNN reports: “Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings ... Read More
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Suit to Overturn Elections
The Supreme Court on Friday evening rejected a suit brought by the state of Texas seeking to challenge election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. The Court wrote in an order that the lawsuit was denied for "lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. The lawsuit claimed ... Read More
