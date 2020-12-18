Episode 110: Election Litigation Winds Down, Election Litigation Winds Down

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the (hopefully) final days of the Trump campaign’s election litigation, a potential January 6th Senate show down, and Bill Barr’s surprising retirement announcement.
Most Popular
The Contradictions and Conceptual Errors of Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation
Jill Biden’s embarrassing 2006 dissertation, which I mocked here and extensively quoted here, is essentially a weakly argued 20,000-word op-ed that offers zero hard evidence for her policy proposals, which are that Delaware Tech (her employer at the time) should beef up its Wellness Center, add a student ... Read More
Jill Biden’s Doctorate Is Garbage Because Her Dissertation Is Garbage
You can tell someone is smarting from an inferiority complex when he insists on being addressed as “Dr.” on the basis of holding an academic doctorate rather than being a physician. Ph.D. holders who have genuine accomplishments don’t make you call them “Doctor,” which is why you never hear about “Dr. ... Read More
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates says the United States is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses (restaurants and bars) closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
‘It Must Have Been Stolen’
How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are ... Read More
A Whopper of an Election-Rigging Claim
Antrim County in Michigan was the kernel of the “rigged election” narrative: It was there that the county clerk, an earnest Republican woman, copped to a mistake that, for a short time, caused 6,000 Trump votes to be counted as Biden votes. It was a good-faith error. It was, inevitably, corrected. And ... Read More
Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation, Explained
To call Jill Biden’s dissertation thin gruel is an insult to gruel. Whatever meager substance puddled in Bob Cratchit’s miserable bowl at mealtime was a bountiful feast compared with this paper. I wrote yesterday about the problems with this capstone project, the foundation of her Ed.D. degree and of the ... Read More
Will House Democrats Seat the Iowa Republican Who Won by Six Votes?
When Iowa officials certified the results of the November election, Republican House candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes out of 394,000 ballots cast. The margin of victory was one of the slimmest in history: 0.0015 percentage points. To get a sense of just how close the ... Read More
Disgrace after Defeat
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More
Why American Children Stopped Believing in God
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More
Alternative Pro-Trump Slates of Electors Are a Dead End
Having exhausted all other options, Donald Trump and the die-hard supporters of “Stop the Steal” have settled on the notion of getting Congress to count alternative slates of electors from seven states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- who cast their states’ ... Read More
