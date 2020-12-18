Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 110: Election Litigation Winds Down, Election Litigation Winds Down

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani speak at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., November 19, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the (hopefully) final days of the Trump campaign’s election litigation, a potential January 6th Senate show down, and Bill Barr’s surprising retirement announcement.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

‘It Must Have Been Stolen’

By
How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

‘It Must Have Been Stolen’

By
How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Disgrace after Defeat

By &
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Disgrace after Defeat

By &
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More

Why American Children Stopped Believing in God

By
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More

Why American Children Stopped Believing in God

By
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More
Loading...