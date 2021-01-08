Episode 111: Capitol Offense

Andy and Rich discuss Wednesday’s disturbing events, why the 25th Amendment isn’t the right next move, and if impeachment could work.
Most Popular
Come Home to the Freedom Party
On April 15, 1943, tens of millions of Americans sat down at a broad mahogany desk or, many more of them, at a rickety kitchen table, and wrote out checks to the federal government. Most of those Americans wrote checks in the four or five figures, a few of the wealthiest in the six figures. That day was a ... Read More
Come Home to the Freedom Party
On April 15, 1943, tens of millions of Americans sat down at a broad mahogany desk or, many more of them, at a rickety kitchen table, and wrote out checks to the federal government. Most of those Americans wrote checks in the four or five figures, a few of the wealthiest in the six figures. That day was a ... Read More
Against the 25th Amendment — and Warily against Impeachment
These are dark days in the history of the United States, and no one is feeling them more intensely than Mike Pence. On Wednesday, the vice president admirably turned aside the president’s high-intensity demands that he shred the Constitution. Trump was pushing Pence to usurp the states’ power over the ... Read More
Against the 25th Amendment — and Warily against Impeachment
These are dark days in the history of the United States, and no one is feeling them more intensely than Mike Pence. On Wednesday, the vice president admirably turned aside the president’s high-intensity demands that he shred the Constitution. Trump was pushing Pence to usurp the states’ power over the ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid
Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry? Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a ... Read More
Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid
Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry? Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a ... Read More
Trump’s Hollow, Delinquent Pivot to a Peaceful Transition
Last night, Donald Trump read a speech from a teleprompter. After condemning the violence of the last day, he acknowledged the certification of the 2020 election. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power,” he said. Too late. Maybe delivering a real-estate project ... Read More
Trump’s Hollow, Delinquent Pivot to a Peaceful Transition
Last night, Donald Trump read a speech from a teleprompter. After condemning the violence of the last day, he acknowledged the certification of the 2020 election. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power,” he said. Too late. Maybe delivering a real-estate project ... Read More
A Hawley-Cruz Counterfactual
Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley did not spread crazy conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. They didn’t say that Trump had actually won reelection, let alone in a landslide. They didn’t say Trump won any of the states that went to Biden, or that rampant voter fraud had put the Democrats over ... Read More
A Hawley-Cruz Counterfactual
Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley did not spread crazy conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. They didn’t say that Trump had actually won reelection, let alone in a landslide. They didn’t say Trump won any of the states that went to Biden, or that rampant voter fraud had put the Democrats over ... Read More
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises. Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on ... Read More
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises. Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on ... Read More
A Low, Dishonest Era
In 2006, I was interviewing Michael Chertoff, who was then the secretary of homeland security. I’m pretty sure we were talking about Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.” In 2001, he tried to detonate a shoe bomb on a flight from Paris to Miami. The bomb did not go off. People considered Reid a pathetic, almost ... Read More
A Low, Dishonest Era
In 2006, I was interviewing Michael Chertoff, who was then the secretary of homeland security. I’m pretty sure we were talking about Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.” In 2001, he tried to detonate a shoe bomb on a flight from Paris to Miami. The bomb did not go off. People considered Reid a pathetic, almost ... Read More
Capitol Police Officer Dies after Riot, Federal Murder Probe to Be Opened
A Capitol police officer died on Thursday after he was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting a pro-Trump mob that stormed Congress during the Electoral College certification. Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Capitol on Wednesday after President Trump incited thousands of ... Read More
Capitol Police Officer Dies after Riot, Federal Murder Probe to Be Opened
A Capitol police officer died on Thursday after he was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting a pro-Trump mob that stormed Congress during the Electoral College certification. Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Capitol on Wednesday after President Trump incited thousands of ... Read More
Trump Announces He Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration
President Trump announced via Twitter on Friday that he will not attend the inauguration for incoming president Joe Biden. [embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347569870578266115[/embed] "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote. The ... Read More
Trump Announces He Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration
President Trump announced via Twitter on Friday that he will not attend the inauguration for incoming president Joe Biden. [embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347569870578266115[/embed] "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote. The ... Read More
Loading...