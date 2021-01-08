Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 111: Capitol Offense

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Police clear the U.S. Capitol with tear gas in Washington, D.C. January 6, 2021. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Andy and Rich discuss Wednesday’s disturbing events, why the 25th Amendment isn’t the right next move, and if impeachment could work.

Most Popular

U.S.

Come Home to the Freedom Party

By
On April 15, 1943, tens of millions of Americans sat down at a broad mahogany desk or, many more of them, at a rickety kitchen table, and wrote out checks to the federal government. Most of those Americans wrote checks in the four or five figures, a few of the wealthiest in the six figures. That day was a ... Read More
U.S.

Come Home to the Freedom Party

By
On April 15, 1943, tens of millions of Americans sat down at a broad mahogany desk or, many more of them, at a rickety kitchen table, and wrote out checks to the federal government. Most of those Americans wrote checks in the four or five figures, a few of the wealthiest in the six figures. That day was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid

By
Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry? Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Josh Hawley Is Calling You Stupid

By
Are you a Republican voter? Do you plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary? If your answer to these first two questions is “yes,” I have a third: Aren’t you angry? Almost daily, Josh Hawley, the lean and hungry legislator who helped incite an attack on his own place of work, intimates that a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Hawley-Cruz Counterfactual

By
Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley did not spread crazy conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. They didn’t say that Trump had actually won reelection, let alone in a landslide. They didn’t say Trump won any of the states that went to Biden, or that rampant voter fraud had put the Democrats over ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Hawley-Cruz Counterfactual

By
Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley did not spread crazy conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. They didn’t say that Trump had actually won reelection, let alone in a landslide. They didn’t say Trump won any of the states that went to Biden, or that rampant voter fraud had put the Democrats over ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Low, Dishonest Era

By
In 2006, I was interviewing Michael Chertoff, who was then the secretary of homeland security. I’m pretty sure we were talking about Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.” In 2001, he tried to detonate a shoe bomb on a flight from Paris to Miami. The bomb did not go off. People considered Reid a pathetic, almost ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Low, Dishonest Era

By
In 2006, I was interviewing Michael Chertoff, who was then the secretary of homeland security. I’m pretty sure we were talking about Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber.” In 2001, he tried to detonate a shoe bomb on a flight from Paris to Miami. The bomb did not go off. People considered Reid a pathetic, almost ... Read More
Loading...