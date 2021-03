Migrants from Central America walk toward a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after crossing to the United States to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Biden’s border crisis, the arrests connected to Officer Sicknick’s death, new difficulties in the Chauvin case, and another allegation which came out against Cuomo.