Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, is introduced to potential jurors during jury selection in his trial in Minneapolis, Minn., March 15, 2021. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the DOJ’s decision to charge Chauvin and his fellow former cops with a civil-rights violation. They also cover the Rudy Giuliani mess and much more.