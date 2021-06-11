Podcasts The McCarthy Report Episode 132: January 6th in Retrospect Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy June 11, 2021 5:05 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Protesters scale a wall as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/mccarthyreport-tapes.nationalreview.media/mccarthyreport-132-06.11.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the joint Senate committee report on the January 6th disaster.