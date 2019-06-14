Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 48: Would You Tell the FBI?

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Andrew C. McCarthy testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on the Mueller Report (C-SPAN)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Andy’s House Intelligence Committee testimony, Trump’s comments on foreign intelligence, and more investigation of the investigators.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More
Loading...