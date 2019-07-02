Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 50: Time for a Testimony…Again

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Special counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2019. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Charlie discuss the upcoming Mueller testimony, the delayed Horowitz report, and much more.

