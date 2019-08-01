Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 53: Frivolous Lawsuits

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Michael discuss Mueller’s inability to prove Russian interference in the social media propaganda campaign, and they talk through Nadler’s frivolous lawsuit.

