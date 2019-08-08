Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 54: How to Respond to Mass Shootings

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial five days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, August 8, 2019. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the weekend’s mass shootings and consider how Americans should respond.

