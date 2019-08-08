Episode 54: How to Respond to Mass Shootings

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the weekend’s mass shootings and consider how Americans should respond.
Most Popular
My Family Has Been Threatened by Racists. Why Should They Outgun Me?
Few things are more frustrating than watching members of the media, politicians, and activists who often know very little about guns, have the resources to hire security when they face threats, and don't understand the weapons criminals use telling me what I "need" to protect my family. And what they
What They’re Not Telling You about the Infamous ‘Shoot Them’ Trump Rally
When a Trump moment has entered legend, it usually pays to look back and see what he actually said. Trump's joking a couple of months ago with a Florida rally-goer who shouted "shoot them" is one of those moments. It's now being pointed to as evidence of Trump's culpability in the El Paso shooting. I
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges.
Democratic Congressman Names and Shames His Own Constituents for Donating to Trump
U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Democrat who represents a large portion of San Antonio, published a list of 44 San Antonio residents on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to shame them and drive away customers from their businesses. Their crime? Donating to the Trump presidential campaign. "Sad to see so
The Reflex toward Illiberal Democracy
There are two rules for illiberal democracy. The first rule is that during an emergency certain illiberal and anti-democratic measures are necessary to ensure public safety, national security, and the practice of democracy itself. The second rule is that there is always an emergency. With the horrifying
Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers
I wasn't sure whether to use the word "number" or "numbers" in the headline, but "zero" is a number and so is "one," so it's fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll "numbers." Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age
White-Boy al-Qaeda
Speaking with a retired intelligence analyst a few years ago, I was surprised to hear him insist that we had, in a sense, been lucky with the horrifying attack of September 11, 2001. There are today many factions and tendencies that operate under the name "al-Qaeda," but, as the analyst explained at the time,
Democrats’ Debate Cowardice, Hypocrisy, and Nuttiness
Half of the Democratic 20-person primary field in the debates appeared unhappy, shrill, and self-righteous, and determined that no candidate should out-left any other. So far, they certainly sound clueless about how they sound to those in western Pennsylvania or southern Michigan. Their timidity also only
Will 2020 Be a Repeat of 2004 for Democrats?
Democrats by 2004 had become obsessed with defeating incumbent President George W. Bush. Four years earlier, in the 2000 election, Bush had won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote. Democrats were still furious that Bush supposedly had been "selected" by the Supreme Court over the contested vote
Neither Left nor Right Has the Proper Remedy for America’s Illness
America is sick. Just about everybody recognizes it, and we didn't need two more mass shootings to convince anybody of anything. Most Americans think the country is on the wrong track, despite a roaring economy. You can blame Donald Trump, but Americans have been unsatisfied with the country's direction for
