Episode 57: Live at the Union League Club

This week on a special live edition of The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Andy’s new book, Ball of Collusion.
Most Popular
Breaking Down the Report of an Imminent McCabe Indictment
Federal prosecutors in Washington have recommended that criminal charges be filed against Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, and the Justice Department has rejected a last-ditch appeal by McCabe’s lawyers, according to a report on Thursday by Fox News. This clears the way for what appears to be ... Read More
Rachel Maddow’s Turnberry Tale
To a certain kind of Rachel Maddow viewer, there are few more titillating preludes to a news segment than the one she delivered Monday: “If you have not seen it yet, you are going to want to sit down.” Maddow’s story began, as many of her stories do, with President Trump, this time focused on his hotel ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Bill Burr’s Dirty Joke about Michelle Obama, and Other Stuff You Can’t Say
Should we #BelieveAllWomen? Bill Burr is skeptical. People will say, “You can’t make something like that up,” he notes. “Well, did you see Star Wars? Somebody made that up.” He adds, “If women ran the world there’d be no war. Evidently there’d be no due process either.” As for “male ... Read More
Ms. Monopoly — the World’s Dumbest Board Game
In talking with feminists, I’ve noticed two types. Stereotypes? No! Types. (Please read what I’m actually writing.) First, the giving sort. This feminist spends her time helping women escape unjust and (often horrifyingly) abusive situations, from exclusion in education and employment to domestic ... Read More
Why Last Night’s Debate Was Both Comically Bad and Painfully Annoying
Making the click-through worthwhile: Why last night’s Democratic presidential primary debate was so bad; a suddenly hot issue that surprisingly never came up last night; an important and under-discussed detail about that Trump resort in Scotland; and a very important appointment for this weekend. The ... Read More
‘A Dirty, Filthy, Disgusting Word’
When John Bolton left his job as national security adviser -- President Trump says he fired him, Bolton says he quit -- the secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, weighed in. “The president’s view on the Iraq War and Ambassador Bolton’s was very different,” he said. Yes, they were very ... Read More
Why Do So Many Republican Voters Support Trump? A Theory
Early Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted: “94% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a record. Thank you!” Where the president got this specific number remains a mystery. Recent polls by YouGov put his GOP approval roughly ten points lower, and Gallup, which has tracked Trump’s popularity since he ... Read More
U.S. Attorney Recommends Bringing Charges against Andrew McCabe: Report
U.S. attorney Jessie Liu has recommended that the Department of Justice bring charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe for lying to investigators, Fox News reported Thursday. McCabe appealed Liu's decision to deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, who rejected his plea. “The Department ... Read More
Beto Is a Disaster for the Gun-Control Movement
He almost certainly doesn’t realize it, but Beto O’Rourke is likely to be the worst thing to happen to the gun-control movement in decades — and, if he continues in this mode, he may turn out to be the worst thing to happen to the Democratic party in a long time, too. In Houston last night, ... Read More
