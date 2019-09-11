Episode 57: Live from New York, It’s Andy McCarthy

This week on a special live edition of The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Andy’s new book, Ball of Collusion.
Most Popular
A California Court Dealt a Blow to Religious Liberty. It’s Time for SCOTUS to Act.
Yesterday, the California Court of Appeals issued a truly remarkable opinion in a truly remarkable case. It held that a Catholic hospital could indeed face legal liability for failing to perform a hysterectomy as part of a female-to-male “transition” -- even though its policy broadly bans sterilization ... Read More
There’s an Obvious Problem with Rudy Giuliani’s Spin on Ukraine
We still don't know the details of a whistleblower complaint that is "said" to involve Trump's dealings with the new Ukrainian government, but we are learning of alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Chris Cuomo's interview with Giuliani last night was truly wild. You can watch ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Kavanaugh and the Crisis of Legitimacy
It is impossible to separate the latest attack on Justice Brett Kavanaugh from the political strategy of the Democratic party. On September 16, two days after the New York Times’ "Sunday Review" section told of another allegation of sexual misconduct during Kavanaugh's college years, Axios AM, an online ... Read More
Making Sense of Israel’s Post-Election Political Chaos
The vote count in this week’s Israeli national elections is now 99 percent complete, allowing for a sense of which party obtained what number of seats. Unfortunately for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the results will make it extremely difficult for him to form a coalition, putting his long-running tenure ... Read More
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Defaces Its Façade
The facade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, designed by Richard Morris Hunt in 1902, contains four large niches that might display sculpture but have traditionally been left empty. This was prudent good taste on the Met's part, since sculpture on buildings is a tricky business that few artists in our age of ... Read More
What to Make of the Trump–Whistleblower Kerfuffle
Making the click-through worthwhile: Everything you need to know about the intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint against President Trump, and Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. Of Course Trump Wanted Ukraine to Investigate Somebody. He Always Wants Somebody Investigated. This is not ... Read More
Embracing Liberty in No Way Means Embracing Moral Relativism
As the think-pieces continue to rain down in the aftermath of my debate earlier this month with Sohrab Ahmari, it's been discouraging to see the sheer number of conservative thinkers who seem to confuse the embrace of First Amendment jurisprudence with the embrace of "moral relativism" or to confine the ... Read More
What Happens to Saudi Arabia When the World Doesn’t Need Its Oil?
Over on the homepage, our Kevin Williamson writes a really great, thought-provoking essay laying out how to synthesize the competing instincts of idealism and realism in the world, and particularly in the Muslim world. Read the whole thing; it’s difficult to summarize, but the gist is that if the United States ... Read More
Kavanaugh Book Charges Him with Being a ‘Known Bro’
The campaign against Brett Kavanaugh can be summarized in one word. He is or was a bro. A bro is a highly masculine, at times loutish jock, very possibly a privately educated one. Rich white preppy entitled jocks are terrible. We all hate those. Who knows what they're capable of? They might be capable of gang ... Read More
