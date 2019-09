Corey Lewandowski appears at the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing of their impeachment investigation on Capitol Hill September 17, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Charlie discuss the Horowitz and Lewandowski testimonies, along with some commentary on Adam Schiff’s ‘whistleblower’ controversy.

