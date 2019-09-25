Episode 59: A Troubling Transcript

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the transcript of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian prime minister.
Most Popular
Michigan City Clerk Charged with Altering Ballots in 2018 Midterms
Sherikia Hawkins was charged Monday with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election in her capacity as city clerk for the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Mich. Hawkins, a 38-year-old registered Democrat, stands accused of altering 193 absentee ballots. She was ... Read More
Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Will the Supreme Court Nix Montana’s Anti-Catholic ‘Blaine Amendment’?
As a second-grader, Raelyn Sukhbir used to cry every night. She was being bullied “unmercifully” in the public school she was attending. Life at home was miserable because the poor girl was so anxious and despondent — which had her parents worried about how bad things might be all the rest of the time, when ... Read More
The Sixth Circuit Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of the University Speech Code
There was a time, in the recent past, when universities were in the grip of a kind of speech-code fever. Even as recently ten years ago, after a wave of litigation striking down campus speech regulations, the vast majority of American colleges and universities still kept clearly unconstitutional speech codes on ... Read More
Our Privileged Scolds
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
It Was Wrong for Trump to Push Ukraine on the Bidens
Most Trump news cycles pass faster than a summer storm, but this one will last a while. After initially denying it, the president has conceded that he encouraged Ukraine’s president to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate running against his ... Read More
The Ukraine Story Isn’t a Story about the Media
This morning, my friend Erick Erickson sent a tweet that sums up the source of much public discontent, not just in the Trump era, but in the years leading up to Trump: https://twitter.com/EWErickson/status/1176104952986517504?s=20 There is ample reason for conservative readers to distrust media reports. The ... Read More
Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More
Loading...