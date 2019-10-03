Episode 60: Is There an Inquiry?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Adam Schiff and the whistleblower, the (potential) impending impeachment inquiry, and much more.
Most Popular
Do Republicans See the Strategy to Discredit the Barr Investigation?
In the weekend column, I observed the media-Democrat complex’s politicized reporting of the July 25 conversation between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart: Trump detractors hyper-focus on the president’s request that President Zelensky provide Attorney General Barr with any information Ukraine ... Read More
NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
Video
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
They're facing charges. Read More
Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
Here Comes Bush . . . ?
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
San Francisco Mayor Orders City Officials Not to Interfere with NRA Business
San Francisco mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera have ruled that a City Council resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" will have no effect on the relationship between the NRA and the city government. Early last month, the City Council unanimously passed ... Read More
Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
While Trump Congratulates Communist China on Its 70th Anniversary, Senate Republicans Condemn It
Seventy years ago today, Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China after his Communist forces had conquered most of the mainland. A decade later, Mao’s Great Leap Forward killed perhaps 45 million people. The Communist regime still denies its people freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and has ... Read More
The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
Loading...