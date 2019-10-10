Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 61: Unfortunate Associations

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, D.C., May 5, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Rich and Andy discuss the White House council’s letter, the indictment of Rudy Giuliani’s associates, and much more.

Most Popular

White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
Loading...