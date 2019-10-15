Episode 62: Impending Impeachment?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss House Democrats’ headway on impeachment, Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine disaster, and more.
Louisiana Gubernatorial Race Heads to Runoff
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards will face Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in a runoff election on November 16 after failing to reach majority support in Saturday’s open primary. Edwards, a moderate Democrat, was first elected in 2015 and was facing a challenge from two Republicans, Rispone and ... Read More
ABC News Issues Correction after Airing Kentucky Gun Range Footage During ‘Slaughter In Syria’ Segment
ABC News issued a correction Monday after it aired footage from a 2017 Kentucky military demonstration in the middle of a segment on the war in Syria. "This video, obtained by ABC News, appears to show the fury of the Turkish attack on the border town of Tal Abyad two nights ago," said foreign correspondent ... Read More
