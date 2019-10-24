Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 63: Storming the SCIF

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor arrives to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs, and House Oversight and Reform Committees in Washington, D.C., October 22, 2019. (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the implications of Bill Taylor’s testimony.

Most Popular

White House

GOP Pressure on Trump Was Long Overdue

By
Upon hearing the news that President Trump bowed to pressure from congressional Republicans and reversed his decision to hold next year’s G-7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami, my immediate response was, “Ah, what might have been.” No, I’m not wistful about the missed opportunity for taxpayers ... Read More
Loading...