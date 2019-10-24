Episode 63: Storming the SCIF

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the implications of Bill Taylor’s testimony.
The Supreme Court Is Poised to Strike Down a Major Obama-Era Agency
Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear what could end up being the most consequential case of the term — in a year where the justices are already taking up employment discrimination, the Second Amendment, abortion, DACA, school choice, and other issues of higher political salience. In Seila Law LLC v. ... Read More
Pelosi, Schiff Rebuke House Republicans after Censure Vote Fails
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) chastised House Republicans on Monday night for retaliating against his efforts to impeach President Trump rather than assisting in the process. "It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Jared Yates Sexton, a professor at Georgia Southern University, has declared that 'people have already died' because of President Trump. Read More
Elizabeth Warren’s Financial Berlin Wall
Italy calls it la dolce visa. If you are interested in moving to Italy and you would be bringing a ton of money with you, then the Italian government has an offer that might be appealing to some very high-income expatriates: a maximum flat tax of 100,000 euros per year, irrespective of income, so long as that ... Read More
Universities Breed Anger, Ignorance, and Ingratitude
What do widely diverse crises such as declining demography, increasing indebtedness, Generation Z’s indifference to religion and patriotism, static rates of home ownership, and a national epidemic of ignorance about American history and traditions all have in common? In a word, 21st-century higher ... Read More
Transgender Cyclist Wins Female Cycling World Championship, Claims Only Objections Come from ‘Losers’
Cyclist Rachel McKinnon, a biological male who presents as a woman, won the women’s world championship on Saturday, and set a women’s world record in the qualifying event. McKinnon, a Canadian philosophy professor at the College of Charleston, won the same event in 2018. In a Friday interview with Sky ... Read More
Hawley to Introduce Bill to Move Federal Agencies out of Washington D.C. to Economically Stagnant Areas
Days after squaring off online against "elitist" critics of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's relocation of agency jobs, Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) will introduce legislation on Wednesday that would move the majority of the federal bureaucracy out of Washington D.C. to economically depressed areas, ... Read More
Trump’s Impeachment Will Be Trump’s Fault
‘I have news for everybody: Get over it.” So saith acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy,” he added. Well, if that’s what he thinks, I have news for him. Get over it: Your boss is going to be impeached. And he has nobody but ... Read More
Will Anyone Corroborate the Ukraine Ambassador’s Testimony?
Making the click-through worthwhile: Bill Taylor’s claims have to be taken seriously, as they paint a specific and damning portrait of an administration willing to disregard and even shut out the secretaries of defense and state, the CIA director, and the national-security adviser on a key decision made in ... Read More
GOP Pressure on Trump Was Long Overdue
Upon hearing the news that President Trump bowed to pressure from congressional Republicans and reversed his decision to hold next year’s G-7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami, my immediate response was, “Ah, what might have been.” No, I’m not wistful about the missed opportunity for taxpayers ... Read More
