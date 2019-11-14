Episode 64: Going Public

Charlie and Andy discuss impeachment proceedings after an uneventful first day of public hearings on today’s edition of The McCarthy Report.
GOP Senator Kennedy: Quid Pro Quo ‘Probably’ Impeachable if Trump’s Motive Was Political
While President Trump is sticking with the "no quid pro quo" defense of his "perfect" phone call with Ukraine's president, Republicans in Congress continue to be all over the map. Louisiana Republican senator John Kennedy argued on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that assessing President Trump's ...
ABC Chief Political Analyst: GOP Rep. Stefanik a ‘Perfect Example’ of the Failures of Electing Someone ‘Because They Are a Woman’
Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst for ABC News, suggested that Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) was elected due to her gender after taking issue with Stefanik's line of questioning during the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday. "Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing ...
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
A Worrying Day for Gun Rights — But Promising Signs on Ending DACA
The Supreme Court had a big day Tuesday, with two developments in particular that will be of special interest to conservatives. First, it declined to weigh in on a lawsuit against Remington by families victimized by the Sandy Hook massacre. And second, it heard arguments regarding the Trump administration's ...
Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American "policy community." Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats' star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ...
DACA’s Day in Court
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals," which ...
McConnell Shuts Down Early Dismissal Option for Impeachment Articles, Says Senate Will ‘Have to Have a Trial’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday shut down an option floated by some Republicans to quickly dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump, saying he fully expects the matter to go to trial in the Senate. "I don't think there's any question that we have to take up the matter. The ...
Quinnipiac: Kamala Harris Polling at 1 Percent in New Hampshire
The latest Quinnipiac poll of New Hampshire shows Joe Biden with a narrow lead in a close four-way race: Biden 20 Warren 16 Buttigieg 15 Sanders 14 The RealClearPolitics average of New Hampshire polls similarly shows a tight race: Biden and Warren are tied at 19.7 percent, Sanders is at 19.0 percent, ...
House Republicans Outline Impeachment Defense with ‘Four Key Pieces of Evidence’
One day before public impeachment hearings are set to begin, a new memo detailing House Republicans' messaging strategy centers on "four key pieces of evidence" that they claim prove "fatal" to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. "Stripping away the hyperbole and the hysteria, these ...
A Preposterous Review
A Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ...
