Podcasts | The McCarthy Report

Episode 65: What Did We Just Witness?

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, takes the oath before testifying to a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, November 21, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Charlie discuss this week’s impeachment inquiry hearings and address last night’s breaking news concerning the Horowitz report.

