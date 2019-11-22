Episode 65: What Did We Just Witness?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Charlie discuss this week’s impeachment inquiry hearings and address last night’s breaking news concerning the Horowitz report.
Most Popular
Americans Should Remember the Ninth Amendment
Two hundred and thirty years ago today, on November 20, 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the proposed amendments to the Constitution that we now know as the Bill of Rights. Over the next two years, other states followed suit, culminating in the adoption of the amendments in December of 1791. It ... Read More
Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Nancy Pelosi Is Already Attacking the Legitimacy of the 2020 Election
‘Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!” tweeted Donald Trump ... Read More
From Impeachment to the Debates — and Back Again
After three days of Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry, we are left with only the monotony. We know in advance all the questions, the subjective mood answers and bureaucratic mindset of the witnesses, the ensuing spin, and the congressional posturing. In lieu of a Jaworski or Starr special prosecutor’s ... Read More
Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Sondland Testifies That Giuliani Was ‘Expressing the Desires of the President’ When He Orchestrated ‘Quid Pro Quo’
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified Tuesday morning that “the answer is yes” as to whether President Trump's requests to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in their July 25 phone call constituted a quid pro quo. “Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and ... Read More
Former Baltimore Mayor Charged with Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years in Prison
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was indicted on Tuesday on multiple federal charges, including fraud and tax evasion. In March, federal authorities began investigating allegations that Pugh made $500,000 from selling her children's book Healthy Holly to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) ... Read More
Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Josh Hawley’s Striking Critique of American Life
Missouri senator Josh Hawley might be the most interesting thinker the U.S. Senate has seen since Daniel Patrick Moynihan. Or at least, he’s the senator today who most resembles Moynihan as a sweeping and adventurous social critic. Last night, at a dinner held by the American Principles Project Foundation, ... Read More
