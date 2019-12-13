Episode 67: Examining the IG Report

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich dive deep into the newly released IG report and touch on the articles of impeachment.
Most Popular
The Articles of Impeachment Are Very Weak
Democrats rolled out two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, alleging abuse of power and obstruction. As noted over the weekend, I had to correct myself when writing that the impeachment inquiry that led to this point was a “rush to judgment.” The judgment was made long ago. The ... Read More
Greta Thunberg Is the Perfect Hero for an Unserious Time
Who better than a finger-wagging teen bereft of accomplishment, or any comprehension of basic economics or history, to be Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019? Greta Thunberg’s canonization is a perfect expression of media activism in a deeply unserious time. Has there ever been a less consequential ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
A Film for All Christians
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
The FBI’s Corrupt Cops
White-collar criminals should hope for one thing this Christmas: that they get to live under the Horowitz rules. Michael Horowitz has testified that he found no evidence of political bias on the part of the decision makers who, under the Obama administration, relied on hilariously implausible “evidence” ... Read More
Democrats’ Cannibalistic Ideology
Once liberalism and progressivism give way to Jacobinism — and they often do, as we have seen in revolutionary France, China, and Russia — no leftist is safe from the downward spiral to ideological cannibalism. Yesterday’s true believer is today’s counterrevolutionary and tomorrow’s enemy of the ... Read More
Ukraine Official Denies He Ever Discussed Ukraine Military Aid with Gordon Sondland in Warsaw Meeting
Andriy Yermak, a top Ukrainian aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, contradicted U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s revised impeachment testimony that the two discussed the holdup of Ukrainian military aid during a September 1 meeting in Warsaw, according to an exclusive interview Yermak ... Read More
You Didn’t Build That
Detroit’s success was a very complicated story. Its failure is a simpler one. How did Detroit become the “Motor City” at the center of the U.S. automotive business? It wasn’t obvious that it would be: At the end of the 19th century, more than 100 automobile companies were organized in the United ... Read More
The House Impeachment Hearings Failed to Move Public Opinion
Right now, in the FiveThirtyEight aggregation of polls about impeachment, 47.3 percent of respondents support the removal of President Trump from office, and 45.9 percent oppose his removal. That's about where the numbers have been since early October. Support for removal has gone as high as 48.4 percent and as ... Read More
Conservatives Set to Win British Elections by Wide Margin, Exit Poll Shows
Conservatives are expected to take a wide majority of the vote in the British national elections, according to an exit poll conducted for the BBC, ITV, and Sky News. The exit poll predicts Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tories will win 368 seats in Parliament, an increase of 50 from the 2017 election. The ... Read More
