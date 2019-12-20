Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 68: Impeachment Fallout

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler after voting on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, December 18, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the latest impeachment news, the Barr interview, and much more.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Loading...