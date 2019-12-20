Episode 68: Impeachment Fallout

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the latest impeachment news, the Barr interview, and much more.
Most Popular
Pelosi Says She Will Delay Impeachment Until Dems Are Guaranteed a ‘Fair Trial’ in the Senate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Wednesday that she will delay transfer of the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate until the Democrats are guaranteed a "fair" trial. "So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us," Pelosi told reporters after the House approved two ... Read More
Four Conservative Opinions about the Child Tax Credit
Thanks to a new proposal from Mitt Romney and Michael Bennet, the child tax credit is once again at the center of an intra-conservative debate. As I hinted a few days back, there are a lot of different right-of-center takes on the credit because different conservative principles tug in different directions. My ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Impeach Him If You Like, but for the Love of God, Stop Pretending You Care about the Constitution
Perhaps Donald Trump deserves to be impeached for his Ukrainian adventure. Heck, maybe he deserves to be impeached for sending that insanely entertaining letter yesterday. But those are political considerations for Democrats. Impeaching the president isn’t a Constitutional imperative. Nor is it a patriotic ... Read More
Partisanship Doesn’t Entirely Explain Trump’s Impeachment
The new normal is to worry about impeachment becoming the “new normal.” On Wednesday, during the interminable “debate” on articles of impeachment, one Republican House member after another warned, threatened, lamented, or just plain promised that the Democrats’ decision to impeach President Trump ... Read More
Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Group of House Democrats Pushing to Withhold Impeachment Articles from Senate to Gain Leverage in Trial: Report
A group of House Democrats is urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to withhold articles of impeachment against President Trump from the Senate in order to gain leverage over the parameters of the Senate trial, the Washington Post reported Wednesday just hours before the House vote on impeachment. Representative ... Read More
Barr: ‘Simply Not True’ Comey was Hands-Off During Crossfire Hurricane Investigation
William Barr pushed back Wednesday on James Comey’s assertion that he had no knowledge of the “particulars” of the FBI’s infamous Crossfire Hurricane probe, in which the bureau was found to have made 17 “significant errors” in pursuing FISA warrants to surveil members of the 2016 Trump ... Read More
Horowitz Examining Past FISA Applications to Determine if FBI’s ‘Basic Errors’ are Systemic
The Justice Department inspector general said Wednesday that his team will take a closer look at Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant applications involving counterintelligence and counterterrorism in order to determine whether the "basic errors" the FBI made in applications to surveil the Trump ... Read More
Graham Says Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Articles in Senate Amounts to ‘Constitutional Extortion’
Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's threat to delay sending the articles of impeachment passed Wednesday to the Senate, saying the decision would amount to "constitutional extortion." "Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional ... Read More
