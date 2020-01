An Iranian holds a picture of General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2020. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

This week on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Pelosi’s impeachment issues, and more.

