Episode 70: Are We Nearing the End?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich take a broad look at where impeachment stands, from Lamar Alexander’s statement to lawyer Alan Dershowitz’s performance.
Sanders Plans to Sign Dozens of Executive Orders Upon Taking Office: ‘We Cannot Accept Delays from Congress’
The Bernie Sanders campaign has outlined dozens of possible executive orders that Sanders might enact upon assuming office, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. "As we continue discussing the early work of your presidency and the progress we can make, below for review is a brief overview of executive ... Read More
Don Lemon Did Trump a Huge Favor
A video of CNN news anchor Don Lemon laughing hysterically as his guests mocked Donald Trump’s supporters went viral this week -- and it couldn’t have been a more effective campaign ad for the president. In the video, which was clipped from a live broadcast that aired on Saturday night, Lemon can be ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Inside the Hillary Bubble
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Lindsey Graham Pushes Back on Trump’s Criticism of John Bolton
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) released a statement on Wednesday pushing back on President Trump's criticism of former White House national security adviser John Bolton. "I am concerned when John Bolton’s credibility is attacked, it makes it more likely some will feel the need to call him as a witness," ... Read More
Alan Dershowitz Is Wrong
Alan Dershowitz has been widely taken to be saying that a president can do anything he feels necessary to aid his reelection and not be impeached for it; since the president will always feel that his reelection is in the public interest, it cannot be a corrupt motive. He has, however, protested at this ... Read More
The Cult of West-Shaming
An ancient habit of Western elites is a certain selectivity in condemnation. Sometimes Westerners apply critical standards to the West that they would never apply to other nations. My colleague at the Hoover Institution, historian Niall Ferguson, has pointed out that Swedish green-teen celebrity Greta ... Read More
Pelosi: Trump ‘Cannot Be Acquitted’ Unless Senate Votes to Call Witnesses
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that President Trump "cannot be acquitted" in his Senate impeachment trial unless senators vote to introduce more evidence and call on witnesses to testify because the trial will otherwise be invalid. "He will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don't have ... Read More
Justin Fairfax Casts Tie-Breaking Vote to Liberalize Virginia’s Abortion Law
On Wednesday, after the Virginia Senate deadlocked 20-20 on a bill repealing several modest abortion restrictions in the state, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax cast a tie-breaking vote to pass the legislation. Senate Bill 733 would remove Virginia’s requirement that only doctors may perform ... Read More
RNC Releases Ad Showing CNN Panel Mocking Trump Voters as ‘Rubes’: ‘They Think You’re a Joke’
The Republican National Committee released an ad on Tuesday using footage of a CNN contributor mocking Trump voters as "credulous rubes." In the CNN segment, contributor Rick Wilson says the Trump administration is "defined by ignorance of the world” and referred the "credulous boomer rube demo that backs ... Read More
