Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 70: Are We Nearing the End?

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Sen. Lamar Alexander in 2017 (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich take a broad look at where impeachment stands, from Lamar Alexander’s statement to lawyer Alan Dershowitz’s performance.

