Episode 72: The Absurd Roger Stone Controversy

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich dissect the legal ruckus surrounding Roger Stone’s sentencing, and discuss Bill Barr’s impending House Judiciary Committee testimony.
Limbaugh: A Genius at Radio
Genius is often defined in myriad ways. One trusted criterion is the ability to do something extraordinary in a field where others could not — and doing something that perhaps will never be done again by anyone else. By that measure, Rush Limbaugh certainly is the genius of talk radio, a genre in which he ... Read More
Understanding Why Religious Conservatives Would Vote for Trump
In January 2021, someone will take the presidential oath of office, and religious conservatives will undoubtedly play a crucial role in whom it will be. Their influence will be the focus of an untold number of postmortems, of the type they’ve been accustomed to hearing since 2016, when the notorious “81 ... Read More
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
What If It’s Bernie?
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
The Bottom Tier Disappears. Biden and Warren Collapse. Bernie, Pete, and Amy Thrive.
After having no discernible results the night of the Iowa caucuses and unclear results in the following days, the voters of New Hampshire brought some needed clarity to the Democratic presidential primary. They began by clearing out the detritus. The Granite State electorate demonstrated that Andrew Yang, as ... Read More
Downward Go the Democrats
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Roger Stone Deserves a Severe Punishment
Roger Stone belongs in prison for a very long time. The seven felonies of which he stands convicted are at heart crimes of political corruption — lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in order to impede a federal investigation into official wrongdoing. The charges together could have brought him 50 ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Incoherent Second Amendment Rant
Struggling Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unleashed another incoherent rant about gun rights in front of a group of New Hampshire residents this weekend. While offering lots of the usual misinformation -- Biden stands firmly against “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in a weapon,” for instance -- things ... Read More
Amy Klobuchar Stands Alone
Voting is underway in New Hampshire today, and Amy Klobuchar has finally found a way to stand out in the Democratic field. Asked yesterday whether there is room in her coalition for pro-life people, she said yes. Would she aim to find common ground on reducing the demand for abortion, the same interlocutor ... Read More
Bernie Sanders Reverses Course on Pro-Life Democrats
Over the weekend, during an MSNBC town hall on abortion rights, Bernie Sanders offered his troubling two cents on a question that has arisen a few times during the Democratic presidential primary. “Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat in your vision of the party?” asked the host, Stephanie ... Read More
