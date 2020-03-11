Episode 74: Focused on FISA Reforms

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the proposed reforms to FISA, the Louisiana abortion case, and much more.
Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
President Trump Needs to Step Up on the Coronavirus
Every American should want President Trump and his administration to handle the coronavirus epidemic effectively and successfully. Those who seem eager to see the president fail and to call every administration misstep a fiasco risk letting their partisanship blind them to the demands not only of civic ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Bernie: Real Socialism Has Never Been Tried
After being hammered for his long history of defending Communists -- specifically for praising Cuba’s “literacy programs” -- Democratic Party presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is now employing the other age-old, and equally deceptive, defense of socialism. At a Fox News Town Hall on Monday, Bernie was ... Read More
Iran Doesn’t Understand ‘Maximum Pressure’
Iran has misjudged not only the toxic effects of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” sanctions on the regime but also the entire psychology of U.S. policy toward Iran. The result is that Iranian unemployment is soaring, its gross domestic product is tanking, inflation is raging, oil prices are ... Read More
I Fear the Coronavirus
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
The Portentous Biden Blowup
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
‘McConnell’s Majority Is In Danger’
Writes Josh Kraushaar in National Journal. I suspect that whichever party wins the White House will also narrowly win the Senate. Read More
It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
