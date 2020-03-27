Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 76: Confusion on the Court

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Attorney General William Barr (File photo: Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich dissect the DOJ’s coronavirus response, look at its protection of female athletes, and touch briefly on the Maduro indictment.

Most Popular

Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

We Should Have Listened to Bill Gates

By
In the book of Genesis, Pharaoh, besieged by ominous dreams, called in the experts early. Joseph, whose reputation preceded him, explained that the seven fat cows followed by seven skinny cows emerging from the Nile in Pharaoh’s dream foreshadowed the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine coming to ... Read More
Loading...