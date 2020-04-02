Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 77: Don’t Go Outside

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Empty chairs at the deck of a local restaurant that is closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Hoboken, N.J., March 16, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss New Jersey’s increasingly tight travel and assembly restrictions, the continued operation of the courts, and much more.

