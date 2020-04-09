Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 78: Why Did They Arrest Him?

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 7, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s IG kerfuffle and the increase in uncalled for actions in social distancing enforcement.

