Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 79: The Collapsing Collusion Narrative

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
President Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today of The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss new developments in the Russia–Trump collusion narrative, coronavirus’s effects on religious liberty, Trump’s attempts to pull funding from the Who, and much more.

Most Popular

Elections

Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy

By
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More
Elections

Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy

By
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More
Loading...