Episode 79: The Collapsing Collusion Narrative

Today of The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss new developments in the Russia–Trump collusion narrative, coronavirus’s effects on religious liberty, Trump’s attempts to pull funding from the Who, and much more.
Justice Department Declines to Support Blocking Hillary Clinton Deposition
The Justice Department has declined to join former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s effort to block depositions of both herself and a key aide in a case concerning her use of a private email-server system to conduct Obama administration business. Though the DOJ’s decision will inevitably be reported as ... Read More
The Problem with New York City’s COVID-19 Death-Rate Estimates
More on the continuing saga (see here, here, here and here) of the COVID-19 mortality rate -- specifically, on why it is so hard to get accurate statistics, notwithstanding that these statistics are essential to decisions about reopening the economy. Those of us who have been watching the daily numbers closely ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Coronavirus Authoritarianism Is Getting Out of Hand
It’s reasonable to assume that the vast majority of Americans process news and data, and calculate that self-quarantining, wearing masks, and social distancing make sense for themselves, their families, and the country. Free people act out of self-preservation, but they shouldn’t be coerced to act through the ... Read More
The New York Times Knows Nobody Believes It about Biden, Kavanaugh, and Sexual Assault
A remarkable thing happened Monday: The New York Times executive editor, Dean Baquet, actually had to answer questions about his paper’s very different coverage of sexual-assault allegations against Joe Biden and Brett Kavanaugh. It did not go well. It is simply impossible to read the interview and the Times ... Read More
AOC Calls Out Hypocritical Response to Biden Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Believe Women…Until It Inconveniences Us’
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) criticized the lack of mainstream discussion surrounding the recent sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, calling the situation a “silencing of all dissent” that amounted to “a form of gaslighting.” “I ... Read More
Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘The Reason We Are in This Crisis Today Is Not Because of Anything China Did’
Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) said Tuesday that the blame for coronavirus “is not because of anything that China did” and instead rests squarely with President Trump. Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Murphy laid out the case that Trump “didn’t take this virus seriously” and that he “viewed ... Read More
McConnell Dismisses Trump’s Call to Adjourn Congress to Make Federal Appointments
President Trump raised the possibility that he could invoke Article 2, Section 3 of the Constitution to adjourn Congress in order to make recess federal appointments, a never-before-used presidential power that Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) suggested he would not support. Trump proposed ... Read More
The Road to Herd Immunity Will Be Long, Slow, and Painful
I’m as eager to see the economy start to reopen as the next guy. As noted in yesterday’s Morning Jolt, the Saint Louis Federal Reserve president estimates the United States is losing $25 billion in lost output every day. Unemployment could hit 15 percent or higher, and Goldman Sachs calculates the global ... Read More
Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More
