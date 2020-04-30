Episode 80: All About Flynn

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich address some pre-COVID drama in the form of new disclosures concerning Michael Flynn.
Most Popular
Trump Approval Rating Hits All-Time High in New Gallup Poll
President Trump's approval rating hit an all-time high in a Gallup survey released on Friday, with 49 percent of respondents approving of his performance versus 47 percent disapproving. The results continue a wide swing in polling for Trump, who garnered a 43 percent approval rating two weeks ago. "Most of ... Read More
Trump Approval Rating Hits All-Time High in New Gallup Poll
President Trump's approval rating hit an all-time high in a Gallup survey released on Friday, with 49 percent of respondents approving of his performance versus 47 percent disapproving. The results continue a wide swing in polling for Trump, who garnered a 43 percent approval rating two weeks ago. "Most of ... Read More
Woman Who Blamed Trump after Giving Her Husband Fish-Tank Cleaner Now Under Investigation for Murder
Arizona police are now conducting a homicide investigation into a woman who claimed she gave her husband fish tank cleaner after President Trump claimed the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for coronavirus. Wanda Lenius told NBC News last month that she and her husband Gary ... Read More
Woman Who Blamed Trump after Giving Her Husband Fish-Tank Cleaner Now Under Investigation for Murder
Arizona police are now conducting a homicide investigation into a woman who claimed she gave her husband fish tank cleaner after President Trump claimed the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for coronavirus. Wanda Lenius told NBC News last month that she and her husband Gary ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Biden’s Disgraceful Hypocrisy on Sexual Misconduct
If presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden were forced to live by the standards he wants to set for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would already have been presumed guilty, have been denied a genuine opportunity to refute the charges leveled against him by Tara Reade, and had ... Read More
Biden’s Disgraceful Hypocrisy on Sexual Misconduct
If presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden were forced to live by the standards he wants to set for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would already have been presumed guilty, have been denied a genuine opportunity to refute the charges leveled against him by Tara Reade, and had ... Read More
Biden Campaign Operatives Have Accessed the Senate Files He Now Refuses to Release
Biden campaign operatives have reportedly accessed the former vice president's archived Senate files, which may contain information shedding light on Tara Reade's allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him as a Senate aide. Operatives with the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign ... Read More
Biden Campaign Operatives Have Accessed the Senate Files He Now Refuses to Release
Biden campaign operatives have reportedly accessed the former vice president's archived Senate files, which may contain information shedding light on Tara Reade's allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him as a Senate aide. Operatives with the presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign ... Read More
Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
As New Data Improve Our Understanding of COVID-19, Our Responses to It Could Become More Effective
Until recently, the most commonly accepted timeline suggested that the COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, first hit the U.S. in mid January, and caused its first American death at the end of February. In total, over 1 million individuals have been infected with the coronavirus in the ... Read More
As New Data Improve Our Understanding of COVID-19, Our Responses to It Could Become More Effective
Until recently, the most commonly accepted timeline suggested that the COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, first hit the U.S. in mid January, and caused its first American death at the end of February. In total, over 1 million individuals have been infected with the coronavirus in the ... Read More
Don’t Blame Bleachgate
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
Don’t Blame Bleachgate
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegation, Vows to Search Senate Files for Reade’s Complaint
Joe Biden on Friday denied sexual assault allegations from former staffer Tara Reade in his first public comments on the issue. "I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened," Biden said in a statement. Biden added that if ... Read More
Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegation, Vows to Search Senate Files for Reade’s Complaint
Joe Biden on Friday denied sexual assault allegations from former staffer Tara Reade in his first public comments on the issue. "I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened," Biden said in a statement. Biden added that if ... Read More
A Rant against the Media
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
A Rant against the Media
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Loading...