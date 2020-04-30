Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 80: All About Flynn

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., December 18, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich address some pre-COVID drama in the form of new disclosures concerning Michael Flynn.

