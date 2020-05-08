Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 81: A (Mostly) Disclosed Memo

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the Scope memo, the House Intelligence Committee transcripts, and wrap up some Flynn items from last week.

