Episode 81: A (Mostly) Disclosed Memo

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the Scope memo, the House Intelligence Committee transcripts, and wrap up some Flynn items from last week.
Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Rosenstein ‘Scope’ Memo Confirms Baselessness of Trump–Russia Probe
Finally, three years coming, the Justice Department is showing a little more leg on the Rosenstein “scope” memo -- the directive by which then–deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein defined the parameters of the investigation he’d appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to conduct. Of course, the ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Everyone Deserves to Live Under the Biden Standard
Why should Joe Biden get due process, but not others accused of sexual misconduct? That’s the question raised by the progressive reaction to Tara Reade’s accusation against Biden on the one hand, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s new rules for handling sexual-harassment cases on college campuses on ... Read More
Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
District Attorney Stopped Officers from Making Arrests after Ahmaud Arbery Shooting, County Commissioner Claims
Glynn County district attorney Jackie Johnson prevented officers from making arrests after the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in February, two county commissioners told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. "The police at the scene went to her, saying they were ready to arrest both of them. These were the ... Read More
Breaking News about the Chief Justice
Chief Justice John Marshall, that is. See the trailer for the forthcoming documentary here. Read More
‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Biden Has Become an Albatross for the Democrats
Joe Biden is the apparent Democratic presidential nominee. After all, he had a seemingly insurmountable lead in delegates going into the rescheduled August convention in the postponed Democratic primary race. Biden was winning the nomination largely because he was not the socialist Bernie Sanders, who ... Read More
