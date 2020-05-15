Episode 82: What Is Unmasking?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich take a deep dive into the emerging unmasking scandal and discuss Judge Emmet Sullivan’s role in the Flynn case.
Most Popular
Being Wrong Is Human and Will Happen. But Staying Wrong Is a Choice.
On the menu today: We could all dunk on people who were wrong in their early assessments of this pandemic, but the more pressing question is who is not learning from getting things wrong during this outbreak; one mainstream publication notices that the conventional wisdom on Florida was far from the truth; why ... Read More
Being Wrong Is Human and Will Happen. But Staying Wrong Is a Choice.
On the menu today: We could all dunk on people who were wrong in their early assessments of this pandemic, but the more pressing question is who is not learning from getting things wrong during this outbreak; one mainstream publication notices that the conventional wisdom on Florida was far from the truth; why ... Read More
The Supreme Court Should Not Rewrite Title VII
The Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, on whether an employee declaring transgender status was fired unlawfully on the basis of “sex,” is expected to be released soon. Sadly the plaintiff died, age 59, from kidney failure on Tuesday. In October, the court heard oral ... Read More
The Supreme Court Should Not Rewrite Title VII
The Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, on whether an employee declaring transgender status was fired unlawfully on the basis of “sex,” is expected to be released soon. Sadly the plaintiff died, age 59, from kidney failure on Tuesday. In October, the court heard oral ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
The Cockamamie Blackmail Theory of the Flynn Case
Farewell, Logan Act violation. The new-old theory about why it was perfectly legitimate and okay and not at all vindictive for the outgoing Obama administration to vaporize Michael Flynn is that Obama’s team had this deep and abiding worry that Flynn had made President Trump vulnerable to blackmail. Theory: ... Read More
The Cockamamie Blackmail Theory of the Flynn Case
Farewell, Logan Act violation. The new-old theory about why it was perfectly legitimate and okay and not at all vindictive for the outgoing Obama administration to vaporize Michael Flynn is that Obama’s team had this deep and abiding worry that Flynn had made President Trump vulnerable to blackmail. Theory: ... Read More
Fauci Is Not the Villain
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Fauci Is Not the Villain
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Our Nevermind Media
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Our Nevermind Media
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
A Plea for Generosity
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
A Plea for Generosity
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Let Lockdown Protesters Protest, but Let Law Enforcement Enforce the Law
The Republican political power of the state of Texas has deployed itself in the cause of protecting from legal sanction a hairdresser who repeatedly and willfully violated the law, in this case a Dallas County order that had required businesses such as hers to suspend operations as part of the social-distancing ... Read More
Let Lockdown Protesters Protest, but Let Law Enforcement Enforce the Law
The Republican political power of the state of Texas has deployed itself in the cause of protecting from legal sanction a hairdresser who repeatedly and willfully violated the law, in this case a Dallas County order that had required businesses such as hers to suspend operations as part of the social-distancing ... Read More
The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
Loading...