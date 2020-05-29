Episode 83: Minneapolis Burning

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the death of George Floyd, the scuffle surrounding Judge Sullivan, and look at the insider trading case against Senator Burr.
The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Minnesota Police Officer Who Knelt on George Floyd Arrested
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after the release of a video in which Chauvin was seen kneeling on the neck of city resident George Floyd, who later died. John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced on Friday that Chauvin had ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US
No surprise. Read More
Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
The Remains of an Administration
“One is not struck by the truth until prompted quite accidentally by some external event.” — Kazuo Ishiguro, The Remains of the Day Each day that the Obama administration fades into the past, its wrongdoings manage to wander back into the present. After years of suppression, all sorts of strange ... Read More
New Video Shows George Floyd Cooperating with Officers during Arrest
New surveillance footage of the arrest of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned down by Minneapolis police officers, shows him cooperating with officers after being removed from a vehicle and before he is pinned to the ground by the neck. In the video, captured by a nearby restaurant's ... Read More
Minnesota State Police: Hey, We Thought Those Reporters Were Fake News
You can watch officers of the Minnesota State Police arrest CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and members of his camera crew with little warning and even less explanation, as he is broadcasting live, here. Those cops at that intersection can’t do much about the buildings burning around them or the rioters, but ... Read More
The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
We’re Going to Hear a Lot of Bad Arguments about Rioting and George Floyd
In 2016, another Minnesota cop killed an African-American man and generated national headlines about police brutality and racism in police forces. Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop, while Castile was following a police officer’s instructions. When the officer who killed Castile ... Read More
CNN Reporters Arrested While Live on Air in Minneapolis
Members of a CNN crew were arrested early Friday morning during their live broadcast as they covered the riots in Minneapolis, which broke out this week in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday. Shortly after 5 a.m, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his team, ... Read More
