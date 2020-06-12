Episode 85: What to Do about Qualified Immunity?

Most Popular
The Backlash Is Coming
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
The Backlash Is Coming
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
Trump Administration Reverses Obama-Era Regulation That Redefined ‘Sex’
The Department of Health and Human Services has just announced a rule undoing an Obama-administration policy that had redefined “sex” to include “gender identity” and “termination of pregnancy” for purposes of nondiscrimination under the Affordable Care Act. Section 1557 of Obamacare prohibits ... Read More
Trump Administration Reverses Obama-Era Regulation That Redefined ‘Sex’
The Department of Health and Human Services has just announced a rule undoing an Obama-administration policy that had redefined “sex” to include “gender identity” and “termination of pregnancy” for purposes of nondiscrimination under the Affordable Care Act. Section 1557 of Obamacare prohibits ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
The Un-American Confederacy
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
The Un-American Confederacy
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
Derek Chauvin Could Receive $1 Million Pension Even If Convicted of Murder
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, could receive a $1 million pension even if he is ultimately convicted. Chauvin, 44, can legally file for pension benefits once he turns 50, the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said. "Neither our Board nor ... Read More
Derek Chauvin Could Receive $1 Million Pension Even If Convicted of Murder
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, could receive a $1 million pension even if he is ultimately convicted. Chauvin, 44, can legally file for pension benefits once he turns 50, the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said. "Neither our Board nor ... Read More
Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
On Name Changing and Statue Toppling
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
On Name Changing and Statue Toppling
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Will Leave City after Plant Burned in Riots
A Minneapolis manufacturing company whose plant was set on fire by rioters plans to leave the city, saying that city officials afforded them no assistance in handling the destruction. "They don't care about my business," 7-Sigma Inc.'s president and owner, Kris Wyrobek, told The Star Tribune about Minneapolis ... Read More
Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Will Leave City after Plant Burned in Riots
A Minneapolis manufacturing company whose plant was set on fire by rioters plans to leave the city, saying that city officials afforded them no assistance in handling the destruction. "They don't care about my business," 7-Sigma Inc.'s president and owner, Kris Wyrobek, told The Star Tribune about Minneapolis ... Read More
The Cancel Counter: Statue of Famed Revolutionary War General to Be Removed from Albany City Hall
Editor's Note: A wave of “cancellations” has swept the U.S. and Europe. Compiled here is a list of people, monuments, and artistic works that have been the targets. The events are listed in reverse chronological order, although some incidents do overlap. This list will be updated as the cancellations ... Read More
The Cancel Counter: Statue of Famed Revolutionary War General to Be Removed from Albany City Hall
Editor's Note: A wave of “cancellations” has swept the U.S. and Europe. Compiled here is a list of people, monuments, and artistic works that have been the targets. The events are listed in reverse chronological order, although some incidents do overlap. This list will be updated as the cancellations ... Read More
Park Volunteer Outraged over Vandalism of Philadelphia Abolitionist Statue: ‘He Was BLM Before There Was A Slogan’
Protesters have defaced a statue of Philadelphia abolitionist Matthias Baldwin, dousing it with paint and spray-painting the word "colonizer" on the pedestal. It was not immediately clear if the protesters were part of an organized group such as Antifa. The graffiti has since been cleaned off the statue, as ... Read More
Park Volunteer Outraged over Vandalism of Philadelphia Abolitionist Statue: ‘He Was BLM Before There Was A Slogan’
Protesters have defaced a statue of Philadelphia abolitionist Matthias Baldwin, dousing it with paint and spray-painting the word "colonizer" on the pedestal. It was not immediately clear if the protesters were part of an organized group such as Antifa. The graffiti has since been cleaned off the statue, as ... Read More
Loading...