Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 87: Barr vs. the SDNY

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Attorney General William Barr arrives to testify on Capitol Hill, April 9, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the messy firing of Geoffrey Berman, a surprising turn in the Flynn case, and much more.

Most Popular

Elections

The Coming 2020 Train Wreck

By
President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden agree on one thing -- the other side is trying to steal the election. Trump told a gathering of students in Phoenix that this “will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” He amplified the point, a constant ... Read More
Elections

The Coming 2020 Train Wreck

By
President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden agree on one thing -- the other side is trying to steal the election. Trump told a gathering of students in Phoenix that this “will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” He amplified the point, a constant ... Read More
U.S.

Why Is Andrew Cuomo Bragging?

By
Andrew Cuomo is spiking the football, dunking the basketball, and dashing around the soccer field taking off his shirt. He’s spraying champagne all over Albany. He’s Muhammad Ali standing over the crumpled form of Sonny Liston in 1965: Boom, take that, coronavirus. Woo-hoo! Victory! Only 31,000 deaths. New ... Read More
U.S.

Why Is Andrew Cuomo Bragging?

By
Andrew Cuomo is spiking the football, dunking the basketball, and dashing around the soccer field taking off his shirt. He’s spraying champagne all over Albany. He’s Muhammad Ali standing over the crumpled form of Sonny Liston in 1965: Boom, take that, coronavirus. Woo-hoo! Victory! Only 31,000 deaths. New ... Read More
U.S.

D.C. Statehood and the Death of Compromise Politics

By
The House Democrats’ D.C. statehood vote is, as NR’s editorial notes, just for show: D.C. statehood would require a constitutional amendment, and there is no possibility of one passing. The fact that D.C. statehood would only increase the political power of Democrats is one obvious reason it is a non-starter ... Read More
U.S.

D.C. Statehood and the Death of Compromise Politics

By
The House Democrats’ D.C. statehood vote is, as NR’s editorial notes, just for show: D.C. statehood would require a constitutional amendment, and there is no possibility of one passing. The fact that D.C. statehood would only increase the political power of Democrats is one obvious reason it is a non-starter ... Read More
U.S.

When States Go Wild

By
In past rioting, over the last 60 years, mayors, police chiefs, and governors restored law and order. They often beseeched the federal government for backup when they were unsure of their efforts. Now, in a first, they are more often passive in the face of massive lawlessness and disorder. Some blue-state ... Read More
U.S.

When States Go Wild

By
In past rioting, over the last 60 years, mayors, police chiefs, and governors restored law and order. They often beseeched the federal government for backup when they were unsure of their efforts. Now, in a first, they are more often passive in the face of massive lawlessness and disorder. Some blue-state ... Read More
Culture

The Joy of Driving a Beater

By
I adore beat-up, used-up cars. I’ve lusted after a dented Volvo 850, a rusty Toyota Camry. I cannot help it: There is something to be admired about these mangled machines. In fact, I think everyone who is able should own and operate a beater car. The benefits are near limitless. They are humbling, have merit ... Read More
Culture

The Joy of Driving a Beater

By
I adore beat-up, used-up cars. I’ve lusted after a dented Volvo 850, a rusty Toyota Camry. I cannot help it: There is something to be admired about these mangled machines. In fact, I think everyone who is able should own and operate a beater car. The benefits are near limitless. They are humbling, have merit ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

A Very Modern Hero

By
He did all right for himself, the fellow who got 15th billing in Lawrence of Arabia. After the names Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Jose Ferrer, Anthony Quayle, Claude Rains, Arthur Kennedy, I. S. Johar, Gamil Ratib, Zia Mohyeddin, Michael Ray, John Dimech, Donald Wolfit and Omar Sharif, we are ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

A Very Modern Hero

By
He did all right for himself, the fellow who got 15th billing in Lawrence of Arabia. After the names Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Jose Ferrer, Anthony Quayle, Claude Rains, Arthur Kennedy, I. S. Johar, Gamil Ratib, Zia Mohyeddin, Michael Ray, John Dimech, Donald Wolfit and Omar Sharif, we are ... Read More
Loading...