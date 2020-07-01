Episode 88: Hostile Takeover

Most Popular
Relax, Conservatives, John Roberts Will Never Let You Down
Ever since I was a little boy, the other boys never called me "John" or "Johnny" or even "Roberts." It was always "John Roberts." The words would always run together, so in essence my name, to one and all, was "JohnRoberts." "JohnRoberts, did you hear wrestling practice was canceled?"
Seattle Police Clear ‘Autonomous Zone’ after Executive Order from the Mayor
Seattle police moved Wednesday to eject demonstrators from the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest," formerly known as the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," in accordance with an executive order signed by Mayor Jenny Durkan, who formerly praised the demonstration as an expression of "democracy." The order came after
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide.
The Year of Stupid
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan's Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news
Val Demings vs. Susan Rice
The website PredictIt now shows California senator Kamala Harris as the clear frontrunner in the Biden veepstakes, with close to a 50 percent chance of getting the nod. The second most likely Biden VP, according to the site, is Florida congresswoman Val Demings -- who is at 14 percent -- and in third place is
Gun Sales Spike, FBI Background Checks Set New Record
Background checks for gun sales spiked again in June, setting a new record for the highest number of checks in one month as nationwide protests, riots and the coronavirus pandemic continued to increase safety concerns for many. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System conducted 3.9 million checks
Individual Actions Matter
On the menu today: an update from a reader who is the head of research for a top-ten U.S. hospital, some really intriguing rumors about retirements at the U.S. Supreme Court, and another batch of stories that don't fit the preferred "coronavirus is devastating the red states!" narrative. Individual
The End of (Whig) History
You have to see Hong Kong to believe it. I am glad that I did see it, at least a little of it, last year, in what I am afraid we will remember as the last days of a free Hong Kong. The new "security" law being imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing is a monstrosity, the sort of thing that often is described as
What Are Schools For?
In his excellent new book, Charter Schools and Their Enemies (full review forthcoming in National Review) Thomas Sowell advises that it is necessary for us to remind ourselves from time to time of a first truth: "Schools exist for the education of children." Sometimes, the most obvious truths prove to be
Good Riddance to the Blaine Amendments
It took a century and a half, but the Supreme Court finally rejected the Blaine amendments. The Court's decision in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue is a victory for religious believers, schoolchildren, poor and working-class parents, and the rule of law. It is a loss only for bigots, militant
