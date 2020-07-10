Episode 89: Covering the Courts

Most Popular
Biden: Make America Great Again
A promise of economic nationalism, an expensive infrastructure bill that’s really a make-work program, prejudice against foreigners, denunciations of Wall Street — Joe Biden is running the 2016 Trump campaign against Donald Trump in 2020. Joe Biden gave a big economic speech in Pennsylvania yesterday, and ... Read More
Trump Isn’t ‘Ignoring Science’ on School Reopenings
Donald Trump has been pressuring public schools around the country to fully reopen. So, of course, nearly every piece and cable news segment I saw on the issue yesterday either contended or insinuated that the president was "ignoring science" -- the Washington Post’s cool-headed conservative columnist Jennifer ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
The Forehead-Slappingly Stupid Attempt to Cancel Steven Pinker
Steven Pinker is a brilliant cognitive psychologist based out of Harvard. As a scientist he’s done important research on how the brain processes language and other information. As a writer he’s brought that topic to a wide audience through easily accessible books such as Words and Rules — and also delved ... Read More
AOC, Julián Castro Lead Calls to Boycott Goya Foods after CEO Praises Trump
The CEO of Goya Foods, which says it’s the country’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, has landed in hot water with Democrats after praising President Trump during a visit to the White House Thursday. “We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a ... Read More
No One Is Ever Woke Enough
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More
Mel Gibson’s Beastmode
Late-period Mel Gibson is probably the best Mel Gibson; in film after film after film he plays ornery old bastards with such conviction that each successive outing feels like a personal trip to the confessional. He doesn’t need the money anymore, and most of these roles are in indie movies that pay very little ... Read More
Mark Zuckerberg Is Right
Mark Zuckerberg clearly hasn’t gotten the memo. The founder of Facebook persists in defending free expression, even though free speech has fallen decidedly out of fashion. His reward for adhering to what once would have been a commonsensical, if not banal, view of the value of the free exchange of ideas ... Read More
In Defense of Terry Crews
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
The Absolute Emptiness of ‘MAGA’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’
The two most powerful political slogans of our era are “Make America Great Again”, and “Black Lives Matter.” Both of them, once uttered, seemed to invite immediate, obvious, simple-minded rejoinders. “America is already great,” say Trump’s opponents. “All Lives Matter,” say those who are made ... Read More
