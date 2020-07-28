Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 91: Avoiding Another Kent State, Avoiding Another Kent State

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Attorney General Bill Barr during an event with the president in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 11, 2019 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss the tactics of the police in Portland, Oregon, and Bill Barr’s upcoming testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Most Popular

U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
U.S.

Who Is My Neighbor?

By
Welcome to The Tuesday, a newsletter about politics, language, and culture — mostly language and culture, lately — and other things that I think you might want to know about. Neighborliness I suppose it is normal to be sophomoric when you are a sophomore, but I was a junior in high school when Clayton ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Dr. Fauci’s Three Recent Mistakes

By
Before we go any further, let me begin by saying I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci is an exceptional doctor and public-health expert who is doing the best he can in extremely challenging circumstances. I think most of his judgments during this pandemic have been either correct or a reasonable assessment based upon what ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Loading...