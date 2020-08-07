Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 93: Back to Russiagate

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at District Court in Washington, D.C., December 18, 2018. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Rich and Andy discuss developments in the Michael Flynn case and Sally Yates’s testimony.

