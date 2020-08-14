Episode 94: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Most Popular
Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
Federal Appeals Court Rules California’s Ban on High-Capacity Magazines Unconstitutional
A federal appeals court on Friday overturned California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment. “Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the majority on the three-judge panel of the ... Read More
Federal Appeals Court Rules California’s Ban on High-Capacity Magazines Unconstitutional
A federal appeals court on Friday overturned California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment. “Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the majority on the three-judge panel of the ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The ‘Natural-Born Citizen’ Debate Needs to End
On the menu today: why John Eastman’s ideas about Kamala Harris and who else does and does not qualify as a U.S. citizen don’t hold water; a warning about a deep depression among America’s young people; and oh yeah, go figure -- a sign of peace in the Middle East! Here Comes the ‘Natural-Born ... Read More
The ‘Natural-Born Citizen’ Debate Needs to End
On the menu today: why John Eastman’s ideas about Kamala Harris and who else does and does not qualify as a U.S. citizen don’t hold water; a warning about a deep depression among America’s young people; and oh yeah, go figure -- a sign of peace in the Middle East! Here Comes the ‘Natural-Born ... Read More
The Party of Lincoln
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
The Party of Lincoln
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
CNN Reporter’s ‘Analysis’ of Harris Is One Long Press Release
A national political “reporter” for CNN has published a string of glowing stories in the wake of Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, marking a stark departure from her treatment of Sarah Palin’s 2008 run. Maeve Reston, who frequently publishes “analysis” pieces for CNN that ... Read More
CNN Reporter’s ‘Analysis’ of Harris Is One Long Press Release
A national political “reporter” for CNN has published a string of glowing stories in the wake of Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, marking a stark departure from her treatment of Sarah Palin’s 2008 run. Maeve Reston, who frequently publishes “analysis” pieces for CNN that ... Read More
How Houston Defied Doomsday COVID Predictions
As data out of Houston, the epicenter of Texas’s coronavirus outbreak, began to show a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of June, the doomsday projections began in full force. “Three weeks from now, if these trends continue, the city’s I.C.U.s will be overwhelmed . . . the storm has arrived ... Read More
How Houston Defied Doomsday COVID Predictions
As data out of Houston, the epicenter of Texas’s coronavirus outbreak, began to show a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of June, the doomsday projections began in full force. “Three weeks from now, if these trends continue, the city’s I.C.U.s will be overwhelmed . . . the storm has arrived ... Read More
Connecting Dots in Clinesmith’s Russiagate Guilty Plea
Some interesting things to note about the false-statements charge which former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is pleading guilty today. Criminal Information Charging False Statements The charge is contained in a criminal information. That is a form of formal allegation the Justice Department uses when a defendant ... Read More
Connecting Dots in Clinesmith’s Russiagate Guilty Plea
Some interesting things to note about the false-statements charge which former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is pleading guilty today. Criminal Information Charging False Statements The charge is contained in a criminal information. That is a form of formal allegation the Justice Department uses when a defendant ... Read More
Former FBI Lawyer Clinesmith to Plead Guilty in Durham Probe
We can end the speculation. Yesterday, Attorney General Bill Barr indicated in an interview that, on Friday, there would be an announcement, significant but not earth-shattering in nature, about the Durham investigation into Trump–Russia probe that was launched by the Obama administration during the 2016 ... Read More
Former FBI Lawyer Clinesmith to Plead Guilty in Durham Probe
We can end the speculation. Yesterday, Attorney General Bill Barr indicated in an interview that, on Friday, there would be an announcement, significant but not earth-shattering in nature, about the Durham investigation into Trump–Russia probe that was launched by the Obama administration during the 2016 ... Read More
Loading...