Episode 95: Horror in Kenosha

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich walk through the details of the two recent shootings in Kenosha, Wis., and continue their discussion of the Clinesmith case.
California’s First Experiment without Police
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
Does Kyle Rittenhouse Have a Self-Defense Claim?
Kenosha, a city of 100,000 in Wisconsin’s southeastern corner, now confronts the question of when lethal force is justified in two different cases. One, the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, I addressed yesterday. The other is the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is alleged to have killed two people and ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The Fools of Kenosha
‘Fools rush in.” Three centuries after they were written, those words ring as true as ever. And nowhere are they as relevant at present as in the case of Kenosha, Wis. On Sunday, a black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha after Blake refused to comply with his orders. ... Read More
‘It’s Showing Up in the Polling’: CNN Hosts Worry Dems Will Face Electoral Consequences If They Don’t Address Rioting
CNN’s Don Lemon warned Democrats of electoral consequences if they fail to address the “blind spot” that's prevented them from condemning the rioting that plagues the country nightly. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem, are hoping that it will go away. And it’s not going to go away,” ... Read More
He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
What We Know about the Jacob Blake Shooting
Rioters didn’t wait to hear the full story of the Jacob Blake shooting before torching businesses in Kenosha, Wis. A gun-wielding, 17-year-old, pro-police counterprotester from Illinois has been arrested on suspicion of killing two in the city on Tuesday night. And half a week after the incident, officials ... Read More
California Apocalypto
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Too Much Trump
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
What Is the Violence in American Cities All About?
It is hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about. So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed, and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage. Ostensibly, many of the summer demonstrations were in protest ... Read More
