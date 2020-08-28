Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 95: Horror in Kenosha

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
A cloud of smoke rises near police officers during a riot outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Kenosha, Wis., August 24, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich walk through the details of the two recent shootings in Kenosha, Wis., and continue their discussion of the Clinesmith case.

California’s First Experiment without Police

The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
The Fools of Kenosha

‘Fools rush in.” Three centuries after they were written, those words ring as true as ever. And nowhere are they as relevant at present as in the case of Kenosha, Wis. On Sunday, a black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha after Blake refused to comply with his orders. ... Read More
He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
California Apocalypto

It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Too Much Trump

Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
