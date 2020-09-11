Episode 96: Remembering the Roots of Anti-American Jihad

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich go back to the early ’90s to help listeners understand the political and national-security lead-up to 9/11.
Most Popular
At Least 27 Phones from Special Counsel’s Office Were Wiped before DOJ Inspector General Could Review Them
More than two dozen phones belonging to members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team were wiped clean of data before the Justice Department's inspector general could comb them for records, the DOJ said in records released Thursday. At least 27 cell phones were wiped of data before the DOJ inspector general ... Read More
Media Help Adam Schiff Rehabilitate the Image of His Latest Whistleblower
House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) set off another media frenzy this week when he announced a new whistleblower complaint against the Trump administration — without mentioning that, just days before, he had accused that same whistleblower of “deeply troubling” professional ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Joe Biden’s Money Misadventures
The portrait of Joe Biden that emerges from What It Takes (1992), Richard Ben Cramer’s thousand-page New Journalism–style report on the 1988 presidential race, in which Biden ran for a few steps until he stumbled over his own shoelaces, is a familiar one. Biden is the grinning, overconfident oaf, a strutting ... Read More
Ben Sasse Calls for Repealing 17th Amendment, Eliminating Popular-Vote Senate Elections
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) called to repeal the 17th Amendment on Tuesday, which would eliminate the requirement that U.S. senators be elected by popular votes. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Make the Senate Great Again,” Sasse called for an end to the amendment, among other changes to the ... Read More
USC Professor Who Used Chinese Word That Sounds Like English Slur ‘Not Dismissed Nor Suspended,’ Admin Says
The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business’ dean is on the defensive after receiving widespread backlash for his handling of an incident in which a communications professor at the school used a Chinese word that sounded like a slur in English, a new email obtained by National Review ... Read More
Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Joe Biden Did Not Have the Guts to Get Osama bin Laden
Joe Biden wants to run on Barack Obama’s record. Obama himself, speaking at the Democratic convention last month, glossed over Biden’s own record while reassuring listeners of Biden’s value as a wing man: “For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision.” The single ... Read More
Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
