Episode 96: Remembering the Roots of Anti-American Jihad

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
The towers of the World Trade Center billow smoke after being struck by hijacked commercial airplanes, September 11, 2001. (Brad Rickerby/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich go back to the early ’90s to help listeners understand the political and national-security lead-up to 9/11.

