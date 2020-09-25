Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 98: The Russiagate Revelations Continue

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
President Trump and Russia’s President Putin shake hands during a news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss more shocking outcomes concerning Russiagate, the Breonna Taylor tragedy, and the necessity of a Supreme Court nominee.

