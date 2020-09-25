Episode 98: The Russiagate Revelations Continue

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss more shocking outcomes concerning Russiagate, the Breonna Taylor tragedy, and the necessity of a Supreme Court nominee.
The Arson Party
About that peaceful transfer of power . . . I do not have access to my friend Mario Loyola’s Donald J. Trump super-secret decoder ring, but I am inclined to accept Loyola’s explanation that what President Trump was trying to say, but couldn’t quite manage to say, was the usual witless Trump trolling -- ... Read More
Margaret Atwood Contradicts Herself on Whether Judge Barrett’s Religious Group Inspired The Handmaid’s Tale
As the speculation surrounding Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible nomination to Supreme Court has grown, so too has the media’s attempts to impugn her character with ominous and dishonest references to her religious convictions. Now, it seems that the author of the book at the center of the misguided ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
A Just Decision Not to File Homicide Charges in the Tragic Breonna Taylor Case
The criminal law is not designed to address every human tragedy. That is the lesson of the tragic death of Breonna Taylor. It was also the theme repeatedly struck by Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron on Wednesday, in announcing the indictment of one of the three officers involved in the raid that lead to ... Read More
Trump Has Reportedly Chosen Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Vacant Supreme Court Seat
President Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a new report. The New York Times reported on Friday that the president had selected Barrett, a conservative favorite, ahead of Trump's ... Read More
Cancel Daphne du Maurier!
Daphne du Maurier’s brilliant novel Rebecca, first made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock (who ruined the ending), has inspired a remake. Netflix is set to release the movie on October 21, 2020. Even though I don’t expect to enjoy the film half as much as the book, it is a fantastic story, and -- what with ... Read More
Husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein Admits to Helping Well-Connected Applicants Gain Admission to University of California: ‘No One Ever Told Me It Was Wrong’
The husband of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) admitted on Thursday to sending an inappropriate letter identified in a state audit that appeared to help an applicant to the University of California, Berkeley, get accepted to the school. The California State Auditor issued a scathing report on Tuesday ... Read More
Ron DeSantis Lifts Statewide COVID Restrictions in Bid to Completely Open Florida Economy
Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced on Friday that he would lift statewide restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in a bid to completely reopen the state's economy. DeSantis cited reduced coronavirus hospitalizations as well as continued strain on the economy in making his ... Read More
Civilization Requires Collective Common Sense
After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So some city governments ignored public warnings and diminished their police presence despite a sharp rise in crime in many cities. ... Read More
How Republicans Quickly Lined Up to Confirm a Supreme Court Nominee
What’s been most remarkable so far about Republican senators lining up to try to fill the Supreme Court vacancy is the lack of drama. There hasn’t been a key meeting or event, or a fence-sitter who, after a long bout of public agonizing, promised to provide the decisive vote. Instead, the votes needed to move ... Read More
