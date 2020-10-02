Episode 99: Who Orchestrated the Russia Collusion Story?

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s COVID diagnosis, the continued investigation into the Clinton email scandal, and much more.
The President Tests Positive for COVID
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
On Court-Packing, Biden Is Afraid of Losing the Radical Left
It is always better to be ahead than behind, so former vice president Joe Biden is no doubt relishing the solid lead he maintains in national polls. But we don’t have a national election; we have 50 state elections, and the race is still tight in the battleground states, where every vote continues to ... Read More
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
What Happens If Trump — or Biden — Dies Before January 20?
The age of the two candidates in this election -- Donald Trump turned 74 in June, Joe Biden turns 78 in November -- already put us in uncharted territory. Then we watched the obvious, visible public decline of Biden. And now, Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, and is reportedly experiencing "mild" ... Read More
Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
The Unscientific Attacks on the Science of Dr. Scott Atlas
The news media until recently had rarely criticized the medical advice of experts — especially those who worked for federal bureaucracies, international organizations, or elite universities. Yet the much-praised Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, has demonstrably ... Read More
Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Anti-Biden Campaign in Battleground States
A Catholic group is launching a multi-million dollar effort to educate Catholic voters in key battleground states about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's "anti-Catholic record and policy agenda" ahead of the general election in November. CatholicVote, a national Catholic political advocacy group, on ... Read More
Trump Taken to Hospital, Says He’s ‘Doing Very Well’
President Trump is being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution" after testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Friday. “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” the White House said in a ... Read More
Pelosi Claims White House COVID Tests ‘Not as Accurate as They Should Be’
House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she had been tested for the coronavirus out of an “abundance of caution” and claimed that tests being administered at the White House are “not as accurate as they should be,” after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for the virus. “Out of an ... Read More
The Irony of Democrats Complaining about Trump’s Taxes
The story of Donald Trump’s tax returns is, as I noted previously, unlikely to have a big political effect, and is already overshadowed by much of the other talk at Tuesday’s debate. It is, however, worth asking what exactly the criticism is about. The irony is that Trump was a beneficiary of the kind of tax ... Read More
