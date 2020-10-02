Podcasts The McCarthy Report

Episode 99: Who Orchestrated the Russia Collusion Story?

Hosted by Rich Lowry & Andrew McCarthy
J. Edgar Hoover F.B.I. Building in Washington, D.C. (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

Today on The McCarthy Report, Andy and Rich discuss Trump’s COVID diagnosis, the continued investigation into the Clinton email scandal, and much more.

