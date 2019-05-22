Podcasts | The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg

Episode 106: Blame the Boomers

Hosted by Jonah Goldberg

Is everything the Boomers’ fault? Are Millennials actually the victims? Is Gen X the best generation? Jonah brings Wall Street Journal editorial board member and author of ‘Theft of a Decade: How the Baby Boomers Stole the Millennials’ Economic Future’ Joe Sternberg onto The Remnant to answer these and other questions.

Show Notes:

