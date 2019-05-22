Episode 106: Blame the Boomers

Is everything the Boomers’ fault? Are Millennials actually the victims? Is Gen X the best generation? Jonah brings Wall Street Journal editorial board member and author of ‘Theft of a Decade: How the Baby Boomers Stole the Millennials’ Economic Future’ Joe Sternberg onto The Remnant to answer these and other questions.
Show Notes:
- Theft of a Decade – Joseph Sternberg
- On hating the Greatest Generation
- JFK’s (highfalutin) remarks on the necessity of experts
- The Coddling of the American Mind – Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff
- Howe and Strauss
- Port Huron Statement
- The WSJ article on open borders support was published on July 3, 1984, under the title “In Praise of Huddled Masses.”
- The Chicago! episode of the Remnant
- “How to talk to Millennials about socialism” – Edward Glaeser
- “How Conservatives Can Win Back Young Americans” – Ben Shapiro