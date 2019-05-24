Podcasts | The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg

Episode 107: It All Goes Back To Cyrus the Great

Hosted by Jonah Goldberg
Cyrus the Great (Wikimedia)

Is America going to war with Iran? What is John Bolton up to? What does Cyrus the Great have to do with it? AEI scholar Ken Pollack joins The Remnant to answer these and other questions.

Show Notes:

