Podcasts | The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg

Episode 109: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

Hosted by Jonah Goldberg
George F. Will (Victoria Will)

Jonah invites George Will, author of The Conservative Sensibility, onto the Remnant to discuss the book and how George Will helped make him into a pundit in the first place.

