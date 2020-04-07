Episode 10: The Eeyore Syndrome

A New York City Fire Department Emergency Medical technician wearing protective gear responds to a call for a sick patient during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, March 27, 2020. (Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the gloomy Eeyore-channeling prognosticators and the strategic upside of their being always pessimistic; the sheer amount of deaths from other diseases — and how they prompt no America shut-down; South Dakota governor Kristi Noem’s bucking the one-size-fits-all epidemic-policy response; how COVID-19 has achieved Advantaged Disease status; the EU’s failure to bear its rightful burden for global safety and security; and President Trump’s favorable/unfavorable numbers.

